Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,159 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.00. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

