Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,688 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,446 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after acquiring an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $73.58 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.