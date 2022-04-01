Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

NYSE VMC opened at $183.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

