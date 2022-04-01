Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 536.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,838 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of Eagle Materials worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $169.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average is $146.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Several analysts have commented on EXP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.