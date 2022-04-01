Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.97% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000.

NXTG stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.31. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

