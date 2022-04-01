Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 141,047 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.18% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,257,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,930,000 after buying an additional 1,530,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after buying an additional 820,736 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,691,000 after buying an additional 674,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,059,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,425,000 after purchasing an additional 335,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 960,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 129,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $20.97 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

