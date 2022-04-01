Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,624 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

