Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 28,294 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Shares of EOG opened at $119.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.