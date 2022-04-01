Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 28,919 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.79% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDQ opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $27.11.

