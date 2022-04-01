Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,697 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.86. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

