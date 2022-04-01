Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 57,150 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.83% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $698,000.

Shares of SPHY stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11.

