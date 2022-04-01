Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 14.87% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth approximately $1,043,000.

BFEB stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

