Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after buying an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after buying an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,991,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,493,000 after buying an additional 52,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 917,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,376,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $66.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.30. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

