Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.07 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,254 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Capital worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.41.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.73%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

