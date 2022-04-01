Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.40 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $297.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

