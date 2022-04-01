Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,623,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,373.19 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.66 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,413.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,481.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,471.75.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

