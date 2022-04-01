Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.57 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

VIS opened at $194.47 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $176.31 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.08 and its 200-day moving average is $195.61.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

