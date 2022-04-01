Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.36 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Electric by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

