Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.82% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTXR. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

