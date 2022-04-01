Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 1.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Sempra by 3.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sempra by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra by 7.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SRE opened at $168.12 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

