Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Cigna stock opened at $239.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.39 and its 200-day moving average is $221.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

