Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $472.23 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.71 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $448.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

