Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 728,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 433,435 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

