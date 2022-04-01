Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.91 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

