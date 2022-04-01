Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,190 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $61,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average is $124.99.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

