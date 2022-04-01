Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,439 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $260.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $263.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.11. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.63.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.