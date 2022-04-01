Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 320,884 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 1,330.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,884 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.17% of International Game Technology worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.04.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

