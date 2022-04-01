Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 821 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

IQV stock opened at $231.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.15 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

