Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AOS opened at $63.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.