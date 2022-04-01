Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,587 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $101,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

