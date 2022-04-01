Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $310.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.48. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $278.29 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.