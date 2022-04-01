Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,368 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,368 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.56% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,344,000 after acquiring an additional 77,893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $37.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $37.84.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

