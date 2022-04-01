Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 19,659 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 751,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,055,000 after acquiring an additional 335,058 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 121,244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $13.57 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

