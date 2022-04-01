Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,104 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.41% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $84.66 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.