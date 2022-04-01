Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 133,393 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 732,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,794,000 after acquiring an additional 297,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.35.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

