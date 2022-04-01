Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 6.54% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $29,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 99,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,504. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39.

