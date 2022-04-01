Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) is Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 3.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 1.87% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,054,000 after buying an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 385,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 68,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 87,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,094. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

