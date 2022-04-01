Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Position Increased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 1.27% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $32,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.94. 280,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,329. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $50.27.

