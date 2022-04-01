Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $14.34

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $14.03. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 106 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
