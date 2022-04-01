Jarvis+ 1-Day Volume Hits $224,672.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $499,844.95 and $224,672.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00037222 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00109150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

