Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mitsubishi Estate in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Montgomery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Estate’s FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

