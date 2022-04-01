Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Conn’s in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CONN. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

CONN stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $454.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after buying an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

