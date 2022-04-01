Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Shares Up 0.6%

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 619 ($8.11) and last traded at GBX 618.75 ($8.11). 3,822 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 615 ($8.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 610.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 606.94. The company has a market cap of £189.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74.

In other Jersey Electricity news, insider Wendy Dorman bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £9,945 ($13,027.25).

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

