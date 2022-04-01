Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 183 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.39). Approximately 172,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 136,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.50 ($2.29).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.42. The company has a market capitalization of £59.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.