Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 183 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.39). Approximately 172,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 136,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.50 ($2.29).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.42. The company has a market capitalization of £59.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Jersey Oil and Gas alerts:

About Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG)

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. It holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A and 21/1A licenses; an 100% interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses; a 100% interest in the Glenn project comprising P2499 Block 21/2a license; and a 100% interest in the Zermatt project consisting of P2497 Blocks 20/4c license.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.