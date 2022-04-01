JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.
In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 over the last ninety days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ JOAN opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $463.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. JOANN has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
