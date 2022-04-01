John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $440.64 Million

Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) to post $440.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $444.83 million and the lowest is $437.00 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $417.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

NYSE JBT opened at $118.47 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $151,419. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.