John Charles Pfeifer Acquires 1,315 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director John Charles Pfeifer purchased 1,315 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $23,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 225,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,022. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $516.60 million, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after buying an additional 583,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 458,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Manitowoc by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 249,102 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after buying an additional 156,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 117,184 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

