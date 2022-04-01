John N. Daly Sells 4,350 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director John N. Daly sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $22,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.35. 66,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTBC. StockNews.com cut shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

