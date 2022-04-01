Jonathan David Schwartz Sells 45,000 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 411,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,212. The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $49.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

