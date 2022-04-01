Jonathan Schwefel Sells 4,585 Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VNCE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNCE. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vince during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vince by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

